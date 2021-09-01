A 26-year-old trader has been remanded into Police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court for allegedly stealing GH₵40,000.00 worth of gold at Kobeng, near Nkawie, in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality.

The accused, Lily Asamoah, pleaded not guilty to the charge and would reappear before the Court presided by Michael Johnson Abbey, on September 13, this year.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalmeida told the Court that the complainant is a gold refiner at Esaase, while the accused is a resident of Kobeng.

He said on August 23, this year, at about 10:00pm, the complainant, who was travelling from Esaase to Kumasi on his motorbike, had an accident on a section of the road near Kobeng.

This attracted a number of residents from the community including the accused person.

The prosecution said the complainant, after leaving the accident scene, announced to this rescuers that he could not find his items contained in a polythene bag, which was tied on the carriage behind the motorbike.

He said a witness, who took the polythene bag containing the gold, was in the process of giving it to another person when the accused immediately snatched it from the witness and took to her heels.

DSP Dalmeida said the witness informed the complainant about what had happened, but when the complainant approached the accused person, she told him the polythene bag was empty.

The complainant, therefore, reported the matter to the Nkawie Police and the accused person was arrested. In her caution statement, she denied the allegation. Suspect Asamoah was, however, charged after Police investigations and put before the Court.