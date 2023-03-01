Movie producer and actress, Tracey Boakye, has caught the attention of many people as she shared new photos, flaunting her exquisite casual outfit and expensive Fendi bag.

She was spotted standing on the cleared street which had snow on the sides as she showed off her outfit.

She was dressed in all-white in the carousel post she shared on her verified Instagram account.

She wore a white long-sleeved sweatshirt and a pair of white sweat trousers.

She accessorized her all-white attire with a long red scarf with brown and black strips to create a beautiful design.

She wore a pair of sneakers and a black cap to complement her white outfit. Her beautiful Fendi bag, which cost over GH₵13k, was wrapped around her left arm as she beamed with smiles in the pictures.

On the official Fendi website, the Fendi Nano Fendigraphy Hobo bag costs a whopping $1,290.00.