The total value of mobile money transactions for the first two months of 2024 stood at a record GH¢394.2 billion.

This is compared with GH¢264.1 billion during the same period in 2023.

According to the March 2024 Summary of Economic and Financial Data by the Bank of Ghana, the value of mobile money transactions in January 2024 stood at GH¢198.4 billion, whilst that of February 2024 was estimated at GH¢195.8.

This impressive feat is despite the existence of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The total number of transactions in January 2024 stood at 618 million, whilst that of February 2024 was 609 million.

The active mobile money accounts were also estimated at 22.9 million in January 2024.

The total value of Mobile Money transactions reached a record level of GH¢1.912 trillion in 2023. This is compared with GH¢1.07 trillion in 2022.

The data from Bank of Ghana revealed that mobile money transactions surged consistently from January 2023 to January 2024, before dropping slightly in February 2024.

All the 14 months recorded more than GH¢100 billion respectively.

MONTH 2023 (GH¢ billion) 2024 (GH¢ billion) January 130.1 198.4 billion February 134.0 195.8 TOTAL 264.1 394.2

