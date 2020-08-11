



Ghanaian Insurance company, Star Assurance, has collaborated with Total Petroleum Ghana to make insurance cover affordable and easily accessible to commercial drivers.

The insurance cover which comes with other goodies, according to Mrs Bridgette Opoku-Sarkodie, Head of Alternative Distribution at Star Assurance, is to mainly deepen insurance penetration in the country.

Officials of Total Ghana and Star Assurance at the launch of the insurance cover

The collaboration between Star Assurance and Total Ghana is aimed at rewarding our mutual clients in the transport sector for their loyalty and show of support, particularly in this challenging period of the pandemic. We believe the coming together of Star Assurance and Total Petroleum Ghana, two solid and well-respected brands in our respective industries will bring far-reaching benefit to our cherished customers, she noted at the launch of the new insurance policy.

Commercial drivers, aside enjoying insurance cover, will also get extra benefits such as free fuel at any Total fuel station.

Mrs Bridgette Opoku-Sarkodie, Head of Alternative Distribution at Star Assurance

The newly-introduced ‘Star Motor Insurance Policy’ follows an already existing service known as the ‘Total Troxi Club’ provided by Total Ghana which gives clients discounts on fuel purchases.



