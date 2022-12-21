Deputy Energy Minister Andrew Egyapa Mercer has assured the public that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) will begin operating by the end of February next year.

The Minister stated that TOR was anticipated to start refining petroleum products next year as the government was finalising the requirements necessary to ensure the refinery’s smooth operation.

He said on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, that “the expectation of management, at the last meeting that we held at the office of his Excellency the President, was that by the end of February, they expect that they would start refining products at TOR.”

Mr Egyapa Mercer made this comment to resolve uncertainties regarding the status of the project, which the President claimed to be in development to guarantee reliable and regular sources of affordable petroleum products for the Ghanaian market.

He further revealed that the first shipment of refined petroleum products from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is expected to arrive in Ghana between January 10 and January 12, 2023, as a result of the gold for oil programme.

Mr Mercer also stated that joint venture government-to-government and government-to-business arrangements have been made with people who have expressed interest in the gold for oil barter.

“In fact, all the necessary agreements that needed to be executed have been executed. A lot more interest has been shown by other oil traders…,” he told Benajamin Akakpo.

Despite his assurances, the Deputy Minister of Energy expressed surprise that people anticipated projects to be implemented the day after the plan was announced.

He emphasised that the initiatives take time and that it is the government’s responsibility to adequately communicate its progress in order to reassure the public that the government was actively working.