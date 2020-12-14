Mr. Kelvin Atsu Wilson has won the 2020 overall best MTN MoMo agent for the South-Eastern part of the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of Accra-based Chafal Communications Limited took home a brand new 2020 SUV 4X4 Toyota Rush, certificate of honour and other prizes.

Other winners took home prizes ranging from television sets, motorbikes, laptops to cheques.

125 agents and 100 merchants from the Greater Accra, Eastern, Volta, and Oti regions received awards in the night.

Kelvin Atsu Wilson He expressed this concern at the MTN Mobile Money awards ceremony held over the weekend to celebrate hardworking agents across the South-Eastern part of the country.

, speaking to Joy Business on the sidelines after the award ceremony called on MTN to educate agents on the importance of life insurance.

“Life insurance is very good but what I think they should do now is to educate the agents to understand what life insurance is,” he stated.

Taking away a four wheel drive, cash prize and souvenirs, Kelvin expressed joy and stated that this is a form of motivation to work harder.

“I’m so overwhelmed. I’m happy. We’ve been doing this mobile money for close to ten years now. We’ve been working hard and we knew that one day this would come,” he exclaimed.

Speaking at the event, General Manager for Mobile Money Limited, Eli Hini said fraudulent MoMo transactions affect sustainability of businesses.

He indicated that, MTN mobile money agents caught in fraudulent activities will have their contracts terminated.

“And we’ve, over the period, invested heavily in education, technology solutions and also ensuring that we deal with these fraudsters in a very quick manner, and this we have been able to achieve through collaborations with the Ghana Police who have assisted us in doing arrests across the country”, he said.

However, he urged customers to take responsibility to prevent granting fraudsters the opportunity to access to their monies.

“What we want our customers to also do is to take responsibility because it cannot be a one way thing. I always say that if you have a very good security system, there’s always an access point and if that access point is weak, that is where the fraudsters will come through.”