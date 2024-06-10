A two-year-old girl is in critical condition and has been rushed to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital after a mentally challenged man smashed her head on the ground several times at Agona Duakwa in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

The toddler was first sent to Agona Duakwa Salvation Army Hospital, referred to Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital and later to Korle-bu due to the severity of the injuries.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests that, the suspect has been terrorising residents.

In an interview, the mother of the victim Abigail Bonko said, she was cooking in the kitchen when the mentally challenged man met the little girl in front of the house.

He got hold of her and smashed her head on the ground several times without any provocation.

The aggrieved mother said her daughter risk losing her sight if she doesn’t get money immediately to fund her treatment.

