Popular Nigerian artiste, Tiwa Savage, has announced her presence in Ghana with a fun-packed night event.

Tiwa arrived in the country on Monday and was given a massive welcome upon reaching the coast of Accra.

As part of plans to be included in the ‘Beyond the Return’ Creative Arts Initiative, the management of the All Over composer organized a clubbing session.

It was there she was introduced to a list of celebrities from all sectors including Stonebwoy, D-Black, Efya, Mzvee, Jackie Appiah, Hajia4Reall, S3fa, and footballer, Afriyie Acquah.

As the heat intensified, an overwhelmed Tiwa savage twerked for D-Black for hosting her in his club, as well as other patrons gathered around her.

In videos making rounds on social media, D-Black is seen receiving the twerk with pleasure, while subtly affirming why he deserves the tag ‘Enjoyment Minister’.

Watch video below:

