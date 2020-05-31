Churches and mosques have been given permission to reopen to their congregants but only for an hour for each service.

President Akufo-Addo, who said this during his 10th address to the nation Sunday added that such services must adhere to a mandatory one-metre rule of social distancing between congregants.

“An abridged format for religious services can commence. Twenty-five per cent attendance, with a maximum number of one hundred (100) congregants, can worship at a time in church or at the mosque,

“In addition to the mandatory wearing of masks for all persons at all times in churches and mosques, a register of names and contact details of all worshippers and handwashing facilities and sanitisers must be provided,” he said.