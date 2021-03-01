Tiger Woods has spoken out following last week’s horrific car crash that left him with serious injuries.

In his first public statement since the accident, the American professional golfer thanked his fans for their support after his successful surgery.

“It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the TV and saw all the red shirts,” Tiger tweeted. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday, February 23 in Rancho Palos Verdes, a city located in southwest Los Angeles.

Tiger was said to have been driving at a “relatively greater speed than normal” when the accident occurred. He has undergone multiple procedures to treat injuries to his lower right leg and ankle.