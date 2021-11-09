Municipal Chief Executive of the Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region, Maxwell Lugudor has said that progress is being made to evacuate persons affected by Sunday’s destructive tidal waves.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Monday with Evans Mensah, the Ketu South MCE mentioned that a meeting is yet to be held with the affected victims to finalise where they would be evacuated to.

He said an emergency meeting has already been held with the Volta Regional Security Council over the matter.

“What we are doing right now is to get a particular place where the people can move in. By tomorrow morning, I’m sure we would get a particular place where we will evacuate everybody that is affected. We have to meet them for them to agree to stay there,” Maxwell Lugudor said.

Even though the number of individuals affected by Sunday’s disaster is in the thousands, Maxwell Lugudor said plans have been made to cater for all victims.

He revealed that talks are being held with churches and schools for their facilities to be used as temporary shelter.

“According to my record, there are 1,027 individuals and over 500 affected homes. We will do everything possible because we are contacting some churches too that are showing interest to help us get places for them temporarily,” he assured.

Mr. Lugudor also indicated that a bigger land area had been proposed to contain all affected persons, however, there is “a lot of service works to do” to make the place ready.

Maxwell Lugudor said the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has already given the assurance to provide the victims with relief items on Tuesday.

Thousands of people in the Keta Municipality were rendered homeless after tidal waves swept through their homes on Sunday dawn.

Communities such as Abutiakope, Kedzikope and Keta Central are largely affected and residents have nothing to salvage.

Meanwhile, Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has assured of budgetary allocation for the completion of the Keta sea defence wall project.