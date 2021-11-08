Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Keta in the Volta Region, Emmanuel Gemegah, is appealing for relief items for families affected by tidal waves in the municipality.

According to him, they had to move people in communities such as Kedzikope, Abutiakope and Keta Central to avert any casualty.

At least 3,000 people in the Keta municipality have been rendered homeless after tidal waves swept through their homes on Sunday dawn.

Homes were destroyed living residents with nothing to salvage. Though this is a perennial situation at the Keta coastline, the extent of damage, the Keta MCE said, is enormous.

The MCE touring some affected areas

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr Gemegah said they have secured shelter for vulnerable people including women and children in the communities.

However, he said what they have is woefully inadequate to protect the lives of residents traumatised by the situation.

The Keta MCE said they are also engaging National Disaster Management Organisation to provide relief items to the affected individuals.

“Our doors are opened to philanthropists who may be willing to support us in rescuing the affected people,” he stated.

Mr Gemegah bemoaned the sand weaning activities in the area which he stated have contributed to the devasting nature of the tidal waves.

“This is a blessing in disguise; it will give us the opportunity to stop people from weaning sand near the sea,” the Keta MCE stressed.

Mr Gemegah also appealed to the government to re-visit the sea defense project to avert a future occurrence.