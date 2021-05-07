Government, through the Interior Ministry, has declared Thursday, May 13, as a public holiday as Muslims celebrate their annual Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement on its website, the Ministry said the day is a statutory public holiday and the general public should observe it as such throughout the country.

Muslims across the world started this year’s month long fasting on April 13, to mark the eighth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims believe the Holy Quran was revealed in Ramadan and throughout the month, they fast and engage in other rituals to get closer to Allah.

Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).

The holiday celebrates the conclusion of the 29 or 30 days of dawn-to-sunset fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.