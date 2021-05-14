A teacher at the Methodist ‘A’ Junior High School (JHS) in the Bole District of the Savannah Region has been beaten by some persons whose identities are yet to be established.

It is said that on Friday, May 14 morning, while he was preparing for class, the four thugs invaded the school premises and assaulted the teacher.

He was attacked on his head with an object, causing him to lose consciousness. The victim has been admitted to the Bole Government Hospital.

Rev. Philip Mintah of the Bole Methodist Church, speaking to Adom News, revealed that was not the first time some youth at Bole have attacked the school and officials of the church land.

He added that the church had obtained all legal documents of ownership since 1957 but some youth will not give them peace to use their own land.