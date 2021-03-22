Three students of the Adeiso Presbyterian Senior High School have crashed to death in a fatal motor vehicle accident on Sunday evening.

The all-male students were riding on a single motorcycle from Nsawam to Asamakese when they collided head-on with a Hyundai bus at a place known as Roman, a suburb of Adeiso.

Sixteen others, including the driver and the mate of the bus, who sustained varying degrees of injuries after their vehicle somersaulted are said to be responding to treatment at the Nsawam government hospital.

SHS students crashed to death

The identities of the deceased have been given as Nana, Yaw, and Kwame. They are said to be between the ages of 16 and 18.

A Journalist in the area, Nana Owusu Sekyi who witnessed the incident said the overspeeding motorcycle overtook three buses ahead of it and crashed into the bus.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Nsawam government hospital.