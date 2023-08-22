Nana Kobo’s highly anticipated “Walk for Life” event successfully unfolded on August 19 at the Mile 7 Astro Turf in Accra, with a resounding commitment to promoting fitness and well-being among participants.

The health walk, which kicked off at 6 am, garnered substantial attention due to its mission of encouraging a healthier lifestyle and drew a crowd of enthusiastic participants.

Notable personalities, including Moses Anim, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Trobu constituency, and representatives from the Ga North Municipal Assembly, added to the event’s prestige.

Of particular significance was the commemoration of the event’s 10th edition, marking a milestone achievement since its inception on December 10, 2014.

Over the years, the “Walk for Life” has steadily gained popularity, attracting individuals from diverse backgrounds who are united in their pursuit of improved health.

Nana Kobo, the visionary behind this initiative, shared his personal philosophy during an interview with Accra-based UTV ahead of the event.

He emphasized the importance of making a positive impact on others, noting that even small gestures can contribute to the well-being of the community.

The designated walking route provided participants with both health benefits and a sense of unity. The journey commenced at the Mile 7 Astro Turf, winding through the old Peace FM building, extending to the Ofankor Overhead, and concluding at the starting point.

This well-planned route ensured that participants could experience the joy of physical activity while fostering a sense of camaraderie within the community.

Nana Kobo acknowledged the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to the suspension of the health walk for the past two years.

However, this year’s event stood as a symbol of resilience and hope, signifying a triumphant return to the path of wellness and unity.

As participants took their steps towards improved health, they were united by a shared purpose: to prioritize their well-being and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

The “Walk for Life” event once again demonstrated that small efforts can collectively create a significant impact, fostering a sense of community, vitality, and inspiration.