Have you been battling with boils too frequently? You’re about to find why.

A boil is a skin infection that starts in the hair follicle, turns the area of infection red, and a tender lump develops as a result of this.

Boils are common infections and they tend to cause a lot of discomfort to the affected area and person. They typically occur in areas where hair and sweat coexist, such as the armpit, facial area, butt, thighs, shoulder, neck, and some other areas.

Sometimes, boil can reoccur due to the presence of the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus (micro-organism that causes boils) in the body. Once this organism is dominant in the body system, boils will keep recurring.

Also, those are suffering from diabetes, autoimmune diseases like sclerosis and lupus often have recurring boils. If you’re receiving chemotherapy, you’re susceptible to have boils frequently.