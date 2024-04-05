The Chairman of the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie has said he is not surprised that 10 containers meant for the Heal Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) project are locked up at the port over tax waivers.

The development according to him as a result of Parliament’s position on tax waivers in the country following public sentiments.

KATH has been in the news for the past days due to obstacles in clearing approximately 10 containers of tiles bearing a GH₵1.7 million import duty.

The situation has brought the renovation of the 70-year-old hospital being spearheaded by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to a standstill, amidst claims of insensitivity against the government.

Reacting to the development, Dr. Afriyie who doubles as a member of the Finance Committee said the issue of tax waivers is not peculiar to KATH.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, he stated the Committee made it clear to the Finance Ministry that, they will not support or subscribe to anything on tax waivers.

He explained their position was as a result of public sentiments and perception, hence parliamentarians are now withdrawn in approving tax waivers.

“Politicians have been bastardized because of the concept of tax waivers. There are several projects including 1D1F that require tax waivers, but they have not been attended to because of how people spin waivers.

“Last year, we made it clear to the Ministry of Finance that the public view is that the state is losing money and they justified that any waiver makes a lot of sense, but on the face of the public sentiment, we made it clear that we don’t subscribe and will not support it. So now if you go to the Finance Ministry, they will direct you to parliament,” he stated.

Acknowledging the Health Ministry has responded to the feelings of the masses, the Effiduase Asokore MP said the KATH situation could have been treated differently.

“The Finance Ministry could have treated this as a discretionary but the Ministry has failed to do so and that is why nothing is morning in the part of waivers,” he added.

