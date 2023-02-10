A popular sympathiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium, has consoled the Suame Youth Organiser, Razak Koumpa over his arrest.

According to Appiah Stadium, although the incident has attracted a lot of backlash, it may be an act of God to push him to a higher dimension.

He explained that God has many ways of blessing people in life, adding it may be an opportunity for him to get an appointment in the next NDC government.

“Jesus went through a lot of tribulations before He was glorified and so maybe if Mahama comes, he will be rewarded because if you don’t go through challenges in politics, you will not even be remembered,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.

To him, there is no point for the judiciary to be chastised because the law is only taking its course, adding that is not to suggest he is happy about the arrest.

Recounting his own arrest in 2017 for defaming President Akufo-Addo, Appiah Stadium indicated he is convinced Razak has learnt his lessons and will come out of this trouble a refined person.

“He went overboard and we don’t have to equalise or compare because some people have done it in the past but when I saw him behind the bars at Sofoline, I realised he has been through a lot and regrets his action but from the moral support he had at the court, I feel it will even boost the fortunes of the NDC in 2020,” he indicated.

Mr Koumpa was declared wanted by the police for allegedly inciting political violence in a video that has gone viral. He later turned himself in.

The accused appeared in court on Thursday amidst cheers and chants of party songs by NDC supporters who massed up at the Asokwa Circuit Court.

Amidst heavy security presence, some of the party faithful displayed posters which suggests right to self-defense.

He has been remanded into police custody to appear on February 14, 2023.

The court deemed the remand necessary due to the nature of the case and its implication on national security, though the substantive matter is yet to be determined.

