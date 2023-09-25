The Nkwanta South District Magistrate Court has sentenced two thieves to 30 months in prison.

This was after they were found guilty of stealing Gh¢8,270 in cash, a Samsung tablet, and a Lava mobile phone in Damanko, located in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

Presiding over the case, Judge Evans Joseph Annang Okoropa convicted the accused persons after they pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.

Munyi Evans, 22 years old, received a sentence of 18 months in prison for charges related to causing damage, unlawful entry, and theft.

On the other hand, Komba Ntoo was sentenced to 12 months in prison for his role as an agent in selling the stolen mobile phones to Samuel Mpube.

However, Komba Ntoo was granted bail with an amount of Gh¢10,000, provided by one surety with a monthly salary of not less than Gh¢3,000, after pleading not guilty as a dishonest receiver.

The court proceedings revealed that, the accused person, Evans Munyi, broke into the complainant’s room on July 28, 2023, and stole an amount of Gh¢8,270 along with the mobile phones.

He then handed over the stolen mobile phones to Komba Ntoo who sold the Samuel Mpube for Gh¢400.

The case was reported to the local police, leading to a thorough investigation. As a result, the two stolen mobile phones were recovered, although the money had already been spent by the accused.

They were subsequently arrested and brought before the court to face the charges pressed against them.

During the court proceedings, Police Prosecutor Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah presented the facts of the case and expressed concern about the rising levels of criminal activity in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region. He urged the court to impose severe punishments on the accused persons to serve as a deterrent to others.