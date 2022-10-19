There’s no doubt my contenders will have an advantage over me in the elections, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary hopeful, Fifi Kwetey has said.

Mr Kwetey’s conviction he says stems from the fact that these persons have been at the forefront of political activities in the last four years.

The race for the position is getting hotter as party stalwarts continue to declare their interest in the election slated for December 17, 2022.

The incumbent Deputy Secretary, Dr Peter Boamah Otokunor, has made public his intent to contest for the position.

Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah also believes he is the best bet due to the experience he has gathered over the years from various portfolios.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, the former Ketu South Member of Parliament who bowed out of office in 2020 indicated the popularity of these persons does not scar him.

This, he said, is because he has also over the years run party affairs and done a lot of background work which makes him also fit for the position.

“There is no doubt my contenders have an advantage because they have been at the forefront of things but the fact that you have served in the last four years doesn’t mean you will be a great secretary.

“I came from nowhere and became propaganda secretary years back likewise Asiedu Nketia who also unseated an acting Gen Secretary so I believe I have an impeccable track record. Even in governance, I have the party experience, MPship and ministerial experience which all count when it comes to such positions because the people feel more comfortable knowing you are one of them,” he declared.

Mr Kwetey stated the 2024 election was crucial as it will dwell more on issues of the economy.

In this regard, he believes he is better placed to succeed Mr Nketia as a former Deputy Finance Minister and champion the policies and course of the NDC’s flagbearer and running mate.