Rapper Kwaw Kese says there is no difference between politicians and armed robbers in Ghana because they are like-minded.

According to him, while armed robbers use guns and ammunitions, politicians use pen and paper to steal from their people.

Politicians and armed robbers, they are all the same. The only difference be sey armed robbers dey use guns and ammunition. Politicians dey use pen and paper.

But they are all robbing from the people. So don’t go there killing yourself for politicians, when they are sending 100k to their children abroad to chill. Master, wise up.[SIC]

