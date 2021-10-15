Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey has declared that the governing NPP has no interest in breaking the 8 and will not hand over power to the NDC.

According to him, the NPP will retain power. Mr Commey said this at the Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of the President at the conference, he added that the President has every intention of handing over power to the next NPP flagbearer and not the opposition.

“I don’t care who becomes national chairman, I don’t care who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to reign in this country.”

He charged NPP members at the grass root level to work hard in ensuring that the NPP doesn’t make costly mistakes based on pettiness that would cause the party to hand over power

“Breaking the 8, it’s become a slogan. I don’t have any 8 to break. I am continuing; tell your friend, we are continuing…you are just scaring yourself as if there is something to break.”

Clarifying his statements on NewsNight, Mr Commey stated that his words are not undemocratic – his charge to the members is to ensure that the party retains power constitutionally.

MORE:

He said the officers he spoke to are key at the grass root level and could not make costly mistakes as a result of pettiness, anger or laziness.

He included that the only challenge the party has is to close its ranks and that what he has charged the officers to do is to ensure come 2024, the people of Ghana give them the mandate to govern the country again.

Speaking at the same event, Henry Quartey, MP for Ayawaso Central and the Greater Accra Regional Minister stated that the officers should be wary of their comments going forward.

This according to him is because such comments would be used against them by the opposition come 2024.

“What you say today, you will come face to face with it come 2024 when you are in the position of defending the party. What you say today will be used for campaign by the opposition and when they do that be sure it doesn’t hurt you.”

Meanwhile, although a new presidential candidate has not been named, the NPP is gearing up for the primaries and is gathering its grass roots in full force towards the 2024 general elections.