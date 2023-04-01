

Former Tamale Central MP Inusah Fuseini says Article 44 of the constitution which allows the Electoral Commissioner (EC) and their deputies to enjoy the same term as justice of the Court of Appeal must be reviewed.

Speaking on Joy News’ Newsfile on Saturday, he noted that the EC Chair and the Deputy should be appointed on the advice of the Public Services Commission.

The private legal practitioner says that is far better than vesting all the power in the president to make the appointments.

“The Article 44 of the Constitution which is also on the electoral commission puts the commissioner and the deputy on terms similar to the Judge of the Court of Appeal and so I propose that there should be a term limit for the electoral commission,” he said.

“When that power is given to the public services commission, they must then produce a guideline, guidelines for the exercise of that power, so if we all have those guidelines then we can hold the public services commission accountable,” Mr Fuseini said.

Article 44 of the Constitution states that;

1) A person is not qualified to be appointed a member of the Electoral Commission unless he is qualified to be elected a Member of Parliament.

(2) The Chairman of the Electoral Commission shall have the same terms and conditions of service as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

The former MP said Ghanaians will not be able to hold the Public Services Commission accountable if these guidelines are not published and released to the public.

He added that when the appointing power is handed over to this Commission, then they will also feel honoured and subsequently create a more transparent atmosphere for the appointing process which will go a long way for Ghanaians.