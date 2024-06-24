Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has rubbished the National Service Scheme’s (NSS) justification for the GH¢40 fee being charged prospective personnel.

He explained that, the NSS stands to benefit about GH₵;5.3 million from the 133,476 final year tertiary institution students ready to do their service in 2024/2025.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr. Braimah questioned why graduates should be charged for online activation and enrollment in their quest to serve the nation.

He said he has for the past week has been up in alms with NSS following the release of the pin codes over the enrollment charge.

In a breakdown, the NSS Director of Public Affairs, Armstrong Essah said GH¢10 was used for electronic NSS ID cards; GH¢10 for National Service Personnel Association (NASPA) dues and GH¢20 for online (Internet) services, paid to the service providers.

However, Mr Braimah has argued the charge as a rip-off and extortion that should not be justified by any means.

He has therefore called for immediate action, saying that the Scheme must be stopped from charging those fees.

“The argument is that the fee is nothing new but that doesn’t make it right. Wrong is wrong and must not be justified by any means. Why should people coming to serve the nation, some of whom can barely fend for themselves be made to pay? They cannot justify this beyond any means,” he stated.

