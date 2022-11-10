Cristiano Ronaldo is well known for becoming one of the greatest footballers in the world following a remarkable career playing for the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Portugal international has deployed an array of celebrations over the years which is what resonates with most of his fans across the globe.

Even if many are unaware, his iconic celebrations have taken the football world by storm as players and other athletes are quick to imitate the legend whenever they score a goal or win a game.

Cristiano Ronaldo in mid air as part of his ‘siu’ celebration ( Image: Matt West/REX/Shutterstock)

Over the past years, his infamous signature ‘sui’ celebration was what he widely used during his time at Real Madrid, Juventus and even after his remarkable return to Man Utd last summer.

And when fans thought they had seen enough, the 37-year-old pulls out a surprise with a new celebration, stood upright with his head back, eyes closed, and fingers crossed in front of his chest to mark his 700th club goal of his career.

But why exactly does everyone want to mimic?

Hardwork

Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player and widely respected for his hard work to stay on top over the years. He has inspired many youngsters to become great.

To reach this feat in football like Cristiano Ronaldo, Pele or Lionel Messi requires great effort.

Consistency

There’s no doubt that Ronaldo will go down in history among the top three best football players of all time and consistency has been the key.

The five times Ballon d’Or has been performing at the highest level despite his age as he looks to make more history for his country ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Winning Mentality

Everyone loves winning and the legend in his entire career consistently has harnessed the fighting mentality to win games, trophies for both club and country.

Quiet frankly, its not just kids who have become obsessed with his celebrations but also adults ,professional athletes, who have enjoyed mimicking his celebration themselves when fit for purpose.

Check out The Ronaldo effect:

Bournemouth’s players brought out the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in the Carabao Cup against Everton

Club America player Kiana Palacios doing the new Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Sporting youth players doing Cristiano Ronaldo’s new celebration

The entire Indonesia football team of the league doing Cristiano Ronaldo’s new celebration.

Brazil wonderkid, Endrick doing the new Cristiano Ronaldo celebration

Man Utd youngster, Garnacho asked Ronaldo if he could do his celebration Photo: @ESPN