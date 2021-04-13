With the foresight of helping resolve the growing number of underprivileged children on our streets , a philanthropist, Miss Bridget Bonnie, in a colourful ceremony held at the Bayview Village event Centre at Madina Atomic Junction on April 11, 2021, has launched a project dubbed ‘The PEC Project’ to cater for these children.



The project was launched by Dr Kofi Kusi Osei, a philanthropist and consultant.





Addressing the audience, Dr Osei said that “it is prudent as young ones to find ourselves with things we can do to impact lives”. He also said, “we need many more foundations to help curb poverty in the society.



“A good foundation is one in which the founder is selfless, making others rich, focused and must uphold integrity, must be genuine and driven by faith.”



The founder, Miss Bridget Bonnie, a former student leader, in her speech gave a preview of the entire project where she said PEC represents Personal, Educational, Career development of children of school going age from 12 to 17 years.



“We are not just going to schools but rather we intend getting to the homes of children to identify, groom, coach and mentor them,” she said.



She gave out the names of the advisors and assured the general public that, the management of the institution will give out vivid and accurate accounts on any support received from any individual.



She also assured the public that the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) is here to stay and also to impact lives that will be of great influence in the nation.



The NGO in it’s short term projection aspires to open an institution in the next five to 10 years where people who can’t afford but are interested in vocational and technical skills could be trained for free.

