Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South has opined that Parliament is no longer under the days of mobocracy.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the days of the Majority disrespecting the Minority are over, following a squabble in Parliament.

Addressing the media after the chaos, he asserted that Parliament is the House of honourables and must be respected as such and called for equal representation of members.

He added that in the coming days, it will be ensured that the business of Parliament is subjected to voting rather than the presence of the masses.

“Our democracy should not suffer, we will demonstrate that from today the business of parliament will be subjected to new standard and it is that on critical matters, vote. If they are more than us they are more than us; if we are more than them, we are more. The days when they disrespected us as insignificant Minority are over,” he said.

To Mr Iddrisu, the Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Wusu, simply populated the House to abandon putting a question on the motion but rather opted to give a ruling on the motion.

The Minority Leader believes Mr Osei Wusu had to drop his status as a Member of Parliament, which makes him eligible for voting, as he was occupying the seat of the Speaker.