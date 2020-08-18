Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney, has explained why he supported the construction of the Ekumfi pineapple factory under the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) initiative.

Chief Biney, in an interview on The Big Debate on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, said his ‘struggle’ for the construction of the Ekumfi pineapple factory had been misconstrued by the NPP to be his endorsement of the 1D1F initiative.

According to him, he only fought for the factory to be built over the fact that, after a year of President Akufo-Addo undertaking the sod-cutting ceremony, nothing showed the factory was going to be built.

To make it worse, he remembers vividly that on the day of the sod-cutting, chiefs of Ekumfi present at the ceremony were soaked by the rains, hence President Akufo-Addo needed to fulfil that promise.

READ ALSO:

“It’s true I made a lot of noise about the Ekumfi pineapple juice factory because exactly a year after its sod-cutting ceremony, nothing had been done with regards to the construction of the factory,” he noted.

“And so I told President Akufo-Addo that on the day of the sod-cutting ceremony, the chiefs and people of Ekumfi were beaten by the rains and so he would have to build the factory at all costs,” he noted.