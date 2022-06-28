There is tension at Nuaso, a suburb of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region following a confrontation between some agitating residents who spontaneously protested Monday morning against the presence of the military and the installation of prepaid meters without engagement with the community.



The volatile atmosphere forced the military and the staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to retreat from the area.



However, the ECG team and the military returned in the afternoon to continue the exercise.



Neighbouring residents from Kpongunor who recently embarked on a similar protest mobilised and stormed Nuaso to support the people to resist the military and ECG officials.



The military and the ECG team sensing violent confrontation, again retreated having engaged the chiefs and Assembly members in the area for a community engagement on the exercise Tuesday before they resume.



Assembly member for Nuaso, Raymond Newton, said the residents in the area need education on the prepaid meters, therefore, he was hopeful that the community engagement agreed upon with ECG Tuesday will reduce tension in the community.



He, however, appealed to ECG to restore power to the community after it allegedly switched off the power supply to the community following the resistance.







