An injured woman, Augustina Boniki is seeking justice as a neighbor who poured hot water on her is walking free.

According to the 40-year-old trader, the incident happened during a misunderstanding over GH¢18 electricity bill.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Nkawkaw-Nsuta in the Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern region.

Narrating her ordeal, Augustina said she sought to collect the GH¢18 from the suspect who had has refused to pay.

She said the confrontation degenerated into a fight which other tenants intervene.

However, she claimed the angry suspect slammed her head with a metal pan, knocking her unconscious.

Augustina stated that, the suspect took advantage and poured boiling water over her body.

The 40-year-old widow in an interview with Adom News’ Akwasi Dwamena said due to her injuries, she is unable to cater for her children.

“My children cannot go to to school because of my burn wounds. I cannot work to support them” she bemoaned.

Augustina added that, when she reported the matter to the police, she was informed the suspect was the first to report the matter hence an arrest cannot be made.

Also, she said the police told her the suspect also suffered burns her hands and she is also receiving treatment.

Augustina is therefore appealing for justice and is also demanding a refund of monies spend on her treatment.

