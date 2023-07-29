

A 16-year-old girl who alleges to be a victim of sexual harassment by her aunt’s husband is appealing to the public for financial assistance to enable her to sit for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to her, she owes an amount of GH¢470 which her aunt is unable to pay due to financial constraints.

The young girl, who hopes to become a nurse, will be sitting for the BECE slated for August 7 to August 11, but she fears she might not realise her dream due to her predicament.

“I’m in Form 3. It’s left with two weeks for us to go and write BECE, but I don’t know how I’m going to prepare for the exams because I’m owing school fees, registration fees, and the materials for me to write the BECE, I don’t even have one.

“When I add the school fees and the registration fees together, I owe GH¢470,” she narrated.

“All I want is someone who will help me pay my school fees and send me to school so that I will become a prominent person in the future,” she pleaded.

According to her aunt, she is worried over the constant sacking of her niece from school over fees.

However, she is unable to raise the money to settle the arrears owed to the school due to her unemployment situation.

“My business has collapsed. I used to be in tomato business but it collapsed because I was unable to pay for a loan facility I invested into the business so I am not working,” she said.

Despite her constant drive away from school to pay her fees, she is determined to succeed academically.

“Monday I went to school, and they sacked me. On Tuesday, too, I went; they sacked me. Then today too, I went. I want to go because there are still a few weeks for us to go and write BECE, and my teacher told me that the rest of the week we’re going to use it to solve past questions. So I want to be there so that I know what questions they are going to answer,” she said.

She said times when she is not sacked, she struggles to feed whenever she goes to school.

“Because my aunty is not working, she doesn’t get money for me to go to school. At times, when I go to school, my friend gives me money.

“At times, too, when she buys food, she shares it with me. At times, when I come to school, there’s a certain woman who sells rice water in front of our school; she’s been giving me money. At times, she gives me some of the food to eat,” she said.

According to a teacher, the young girl is a promising student with excellent performance.

“In fact, in all the subjects, she doesn’t have a favourite subject like that, but she’s good in all the subjects. In terms of expression, she’s very okay,” said the teacher.

He added that the 16-year-old is someone who knows what she is about “because anytime you see her, she’s learning.”