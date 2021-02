A private burial service was held today, February 5, 2021, for a young Doctor, Afia Dentaa Dankwa, who died after a cat bite.

According to sources, the 27-year-old, after the cat bite, went to the hospital and was given tetanus injection without that of rabies.

It is alleged that the poison then spread in her body and climbed to her brain and she later died on January 16, 2021 after her situation got worse.