Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan has ordered fresh training for pot-bellied immigration officers to make them more agile.

She made the remarks in Swahili on Monday, during a passing-out parade for new officers.

“I was looking at the parade – those who were leading the officers look experienced, but among them I saw pot bellies,” she said.

“They should return here to remove the pot bellies, to become more agile in executing their roles.”