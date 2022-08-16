Tanzania’s President Samia Hassan has ordered fresh training for pot-bellied immigration officers to make them more agile.
She made the remarks in Swahili on Monday, during a passing-out parade for new officers.
“I was looking at the parade – those who were leading the officers look experienced, but among them I saw pot bellies,” she said.
“They should return here to remove the pot bellies, to become more agile in executing their roles.”
