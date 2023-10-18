Following the spillage of water from the Akosombo Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA), several properties have been submerged in water and monies lost.

These displaced residents in North, South and Central Tongu, have been rendered homeless with ‘scarcity’ of food hitting these areas.

To help alleviate their burden, the Tanker Owners Union has donated items worth GH¢500,000 to affected residents living at Aveyime, Adidome and Mepe in the Volta region.

According to the Executive secretary of Tanker Owners Union, Ignatius Koku Doe, the move is to support them and give them hope.

“Our hope is that we have been able to alleviate part of their suffering because in the midst of all these, there will be hunger. People don’t have access to food now…so we believe that this is a small token that the Tanker Owners Union, as well as, our drivers who are supportive of our job to present to our brothers and sisters, mothers, chiefs, elders and all of North Tongu, Central Tongu and South Tongu,” he said.

He added that, “We pray that this kind of disasters which we sometimes create on our own…at least, an amount of care should have be taken to avert some of this kind of thing especially when they have been informed ahead of it.”

Ignatius Koku Doe called on government to ensure that institutions were on their toes to prevent such disasters in future.

“We want to appeal to government so that they prevail upon all institutions to do their work…we can say that somebody somewhere have not done their part of the work,” he stated.

Meanwhile, 3,000 packs of water, 600 bags of rice, 60 box of sardines, 100 boxes of cooking oil among other relief items were presented to the people.