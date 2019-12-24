Fans of musician Teflon Flexx, popularly known as Akaateba Christopher, beamed with smiles as they welcomed the Northern-based rapper back to his region.

The young Ghanaian talent based in the Northern region was adjudged the ‘None GAMA Artiste of the Year’ at the recently held 2019 Greater Accra Music Awards (GAMA).

The category definition for ‘None GAMA Artiste of the Year’ is “one for hardworking artiste who is based outside Greater Accra.”

His fans based in the Upper East region, in appreciation, welcome him with jubilation when he traveled back to Sandema, the capital town of Builsa North district.

SEE MORE:

As part of the ‘Year of Return’ initiative, Teflon Flexx invited all national tribes to have an experience of his hometown through a concert dubbed, ‘Buluk to the World’ with the tagline, ‘Homecoming Concert.’

The concert provided the platform for over 30 emerging artistes to showcase their craft with mainstream acts doing their thing.

The event took place at the Sandema Station from 2:pm to dawn, which according to Teflon “was an opportunity to show Buluk what their son has become.”

In an interview, Teflon said:

“Buluk is my home and my core fan base, as a tree cannot do without its roots same am I without them. Ever since I kicked-started my career I have been growing and expanding my brand rapidly and I think it’s time I take the whole package back home to where it all began.”

The event was emceed by DJ GizyGh, Unchained spirit, DJ Poncha and Alhassan Justina with five DJ’s namely; Rahman, Webzy, Zaggy, Bruce and Promzy.

Teflon Flexx is currently one of the reigning young artistes in the North.

He came to the music scene not too long ago but his talent and versatility have taken him far.

He has songs ‘Eskebelebe’ which he featured DopeNation; ‘Oreo’ which he featured Macassio, ‘No Foreplay’ and ‘Murder’ among other great songs.