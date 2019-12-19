Authorities at the Manhyia Palace has ordered management of Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Nursing Training College to change the school’s name.

Named after late Asantehemaa and mother of the Asantehene, the College has over time attracted negative media attention for wrong reasons.

Its Principal, Samuel Owusu King, was arrested last week for failing to register students for the final exam for which he also supplied past question papers.

The order to take the name Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem off the school was issued at a meeting of palace authorities, school management and final-year students.

Nhyira FM‘s Ohemeng Tawiah, who has been following the story, reported that the move follows a petition by the students to Asantehemaa, Nana Ama Konadu, over the conduct of the principal.