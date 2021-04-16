Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor T.B. Joshua has explained why YouTube has suspended the account of Emmanuel TV channel from its platform.

According to him, he was only doing his work as a man of God to free a man from spiritual bondage.

Why was the account closed?

UK-based openDemocracy filed a complaint after reviewing seven videos posted on TB Joshua Ministries’ YouTube channel between 2016 and 2020, which show the preacher conducting prayers to “cure” gay people.

A YouTube spokesperson told openDemocracy that the channel had been closed because its policy “prohibits content which alleges that someone is mentally ill, diseased, or inferior because of their membership in a protected group including sexual orientation”.

But TB Joshua took to his twitter page to stress that the church will never promote hate speech.

He noted that, the church is taking steps to appeal against YouTube’s decision.

