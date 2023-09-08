The Kwahu West Municipality in the Eastern Region has been hit by a devastating outbreak of Africa swine fever, resulting in the loss of over 600 pigs in the area.

Dr. Kwasi Owusu, a dedicated pig farmer from Kwahu Akwaboah, shared the dire impact of this outbreak.

Over the past three weeks, he revealed that, more than 560 pigs on his farm succumbed to the disease, resulting in a staggering loss.

Despite this setback, Dr. Owusu his determined to continue pig farming with the hope to receive support.

Veterinary officer for Kwahu West, Dr. Mark Owusu confirmed the outbreak to Adom News.

He reassured the affected farmers that efforts were underway to contain the spread of the disease.

Importantly, Dr. Owusu clarified that, Africa’s swine fever does not pose any threat to human health but has a high potential to spreed among pigs.

Additionally, he highlighted that, the meat of infected pigs can be safely consumed after thorough boiling, exceeding a temperature of 60 degrees celsius.

The Municipal Agriculture Director, Francis Dogbatse expressed deep concern about the impact the outbreak will have on the agricultural sector.

He urged all pig farmers to promptly report any symptoms of the disease to veterinary officers for swift action to prevent further losses.