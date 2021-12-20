First Deputy Minority whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, has called on the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to suspend the E-levy Bill just like it deferred the proposed amendments to the party’s constitution during the Annual Delegates Conference.

The Banda Member of Parliament, who accused the Majority of bad faith, insists that without broader consultations, the NDC will kick against the levy.

“When the NPP sensed the danger that passing the 38 amendments on their Constitution will not inure to the benefit of the party members, they respected them and dropped them,” he explained.

The NPP deferred its constitutional amendments scheduled to take place at the National Delegates Conference in Kumasi during the weekend.

The party did not conclude on the proposed amendments, which were the main agenda for the annual conference.

The Alexander Afenyo-Markin-led Constitution Review Committee was presented with over 90 proposed amendments, but the 11-member body settled on 38 for consideration of the delegates.

According to JoyNews’ Presidential Correspondent, Elton Brobbey, the party has decided to refer the shortlisted amendments to the NPP Council of Elders for advice on the way forward.

Key among the 38 is a proposal to elect a presidential candidate two years before a major election. The party is also contemplating changing its name from New Patriotic Party to National Patriotic Party, among other things.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said after consultations, they believe that the proposed amendments should be referred to the Council of Elders, where sponsors of the modifications may be invited to advance their cases.

Speaking with JoyNews’ Kwesi Parker Wilson on Monday, Mr Ibrahim said, “so if the generality of Ghanaians who voted to bring you to power are now bringing same sentiments that your party members raised about your constitutional amendment, leading to your dropping the amendment and coming back to consult for the committee to do engagement, but refuse to consider the plights of Ghanaians on the e-levy, then they respected their party more than Ghanaians.”

Since the government made known its decision to introduce the 1.75% E-levy as part of its measures to widen the tax net, the Minority in Parliament have registered their displeasure, insisting that the implementation of the Bill will worsen the plight of Ghanaians.

They have explained that their position is to reject the introduction of the levy in its entirety and will not accept a reduction of the rate by government.