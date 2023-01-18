A suspected burglar has been lynched at Ashaiman Katamanso Promise Land in the Greater Accra Region.

Another, believed to be an accomplice, is said to be in critical condition following a botched operation.

The suspects, according to a residents, were found in the early hours of Wednesday, January 18, 2023, with their hands tied.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Midday News, Kasiebo is Tasty, a resident, Osikani Zoro, narrated they overhead some persons trying to break into a shop in the area.

But they woke up to find the two young men with items they suspect were stolen beside them in the neighbourhood.

They included a 14” Flat screen TV and a box with food items including milk, milo among others in it.

Zoro revealed the suspect who was battling for his life is known in the area while the identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

He lamented rampant robberies recorded in the area have led to the institution of a community watchdog that patrols the area at night.

