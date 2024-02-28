The Supreme Court has rejected an application for certiorari filed against Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The five-member panel, led by Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, upheld the previous ruling by the High Court.

Six years ago, a High Court in Accra dismissed a GH25 million defamation lawsuit brought by Anas Aremeyaw Anas against Kennedy Agyapong and imposed a cost of GH¢50,000 on the journalist.

Anas had alleged that the lawmaker defamed him, leading to legal proceedings initiated in 2018.

In a majority decision on Wednesday, February 28, the Supreme Court dismissed the case.

Despite the request from Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyer for costs to be awarded against Anas, the Supreme Court declined to do so.

