Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he expects midfielder Thomas Partey to remain at the Premier League club, despite uncertainty over his future.

The Ghana star was late joining up with the Gunners’ squad for their three-match tour of the United States.

Partey, 30, is one of several players being courted by Al Ahli from the Saudi Pro League.

After the £100m signing of Declan Rice from West Ham last week, it looked like Partey would be allowed to leave.

However, asked whether he expected the player to stay, Arteta was unequivocal.

“Yes,” he said. “Thomas is a super important player for us.

“Every time I had a conversation with him, he says he wants to stay with us. There is nothing there at all.”

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after the Gunners activated his £45.3m release clause.

He featured in 33 Premier League games for the club last season, scoring three goals, as they finished runners-up to Manchester City.