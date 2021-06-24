The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has appointed Referee Daniel Laryea to officiate the Ghana Premier League matchday 31 game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak will host their sworn rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, a game that has been touted as the decider of the 2020/21 season.

The FIFA referee will take charge of the biggest game of the season between the two most glamourous clubs in the country.

He will be assisted by Kwasi Brobbey, Patrick Papala and Benjamin Sefa as the fourth assistant.

Daniel Laryea is regarded as one of the best referees in the country and is expected to handle this crucial fixture which could be a decider for the league title on Sunday should Hearts of Oak win their game against Legon Cities on Thursday.

Asante Kotoko defeated Karela United 2-1 at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Wednesday to go top of the Premier League with 56 points.

Hearts of Oak could level up with a win against Legon Cities tonight in the matchday 30 games ahead of the game on Sunday.