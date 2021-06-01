Residents of Suhum have applauded their Member of Parliament (MP) for showing gratitude by paying them a visit just three months of his stewardship as the representative of the constituency in Parliament.

Oboafo Kwadjo Asante is on a visiting tour to express his profound gratitude to the communities for reposing confidence in his Excellency the President, Nana Akufo-Addo and himself and voting massively during the general election.

Suhum MP visits constituents

He also used the opportunity to update the constituents on how far the government is putting things in place to better the lives of Ghanaians.

The gesture by the MP has been described by the constituents as unprecedented in the history of Suhum constituency and they have lauded the initiative.

According to them, the MP has set a good precedent and entreated all leaders, especially politicians, who only remember the electorate when they need their votes, to emulate the good gesture of Mr Asante. They commended the first-time legislature and assured him of their maximum support in his endeavors to develop the constituency.

Mr Asante, on his second day of his visiting tour, reached 13 communities and is hoping to complete all the communities within 25 days.

The communities visited so far are Dagbe, Afransu Dedewa, Dedewa Numbers, Yaw Boadi, Kuduvor and Aboabo.

The others are Natey Osei, Nana Ankor, Aboabo, Metemano, Yaw Badu and Kukua.