The Ghana Police Service has cautioned students to stop bullying and other forms of punishments among themselves in school.

According to a statement, the move will guarantee the safety of all students who the Service describes as future leaders of the country.

The call follows the alleged stabbing of a Form One student of Konongo Odumase Senior High school, leading to his death.

Narrating the incident, the Police revealed that some Form Two students of the aforementioned school on Friday, November 5, went on a bullying spree after prep hours leading to the attack of the deceased, Samuna Larhan.

The victim, aged 17, was rushed to the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival, the police added.

To avert any future occurrence, the Director-General of the Service’s Public Affairs, ACP Kwesi Ofori, in the signed statement on Sunday, said his outfit is engaging the Ghana Education Service to develop a sensitisation programme on criminal offences for students and staff of all the schools.

He also urged parents and guardians to caution their wards against engaging themselves in such an unlawful conduct.