As the countdown to Stonebwoy’s upcoming Bhim Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 22nd intensifies, the Afro-dancehall artist has created a buzz on social media.

The singer has utilized his various social platforms to unveil a captivating video snippet of his unreleased track, “Sick Inna Head,” featuring the renowned African artist Burna Boy.

The brief video teaser, filled with dynamic beats and contagious energy, quickly captured the attention of fans and music enthusiasts alike.

The comment section erupted with excitement as followers eagerly expressed their anticipation for the full release of this potentially iconic collaboration.

Speculation ran wild about whether Stonebwoy would drop the complete track before the highly awaited Bhim Concert, adding an extra layer of thrill to the upcoming event.

Check the snippet for Sick Inna Head below:

Stonebwoy X Burna Boy.

Two Super stars about to shake the world 🔥🔥🔥❤️#Bhimconcert23 pic.twitter.com/vLoFXElmMs — 1GAD’S LAST KILLER🩸 (@AkosuaSerwaaJua) December 6, 2023

