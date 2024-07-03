The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has advised the Trade Minister, Kobina Tahir (K.T) Hammond to withdraw the controversial Legislative Instrument (L.I) seeking to regulate cement prices.

Speaker Bagbin said a lot of legal and procedural matters have been raised in Parliament which need to be addressed.

This was after the First Deputy Speaker and Member of Parliament for Bekwai, Joseph Osei Owusu who earlier presided over sitting admitted the L. I for maturity processes to be activated.

But Mr Bagbin explained that, the L. I must be reconsidered and subjected to due process.

Mr Hammond has justified that the L.I will bring uniformity and address the growing concerns over fluctuating prices.

Contrary to claims of manufacturers that there was no consultation, the Adansi-Asokwa Member of Parliament has said otherwise.

ALSO READ: