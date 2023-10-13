The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has commiserated with former President John Agyekum Kufuor on the passing of his wife, former First Lady Mrs. Theresa Kufuor.

He led a team of Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary staff to mourn with the Kufuor family at their Peduase residence in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Bagbin said while it was natural for Ghanaians to be saddened by her death, it was inevitable and not shocking, given that she had been very ill for a long time.

“To some of us, her death was not shocking because we had information long ago of her illness,” the Speaker said.

He assured former President Kufuor of their support ahead of the funeral.

“I assure you of my support through this period for a successful funeral to the glory of God and humanity. Be assured that Parliament is with you and will be part of the activities of the funeral. You are not alone; her transition will be glorious,” the Speaker told Mr Kufuor.

The former First Lady will be laid to rest on November 16, 2023.

The burial service has been scheduled to take place at the forecourt of the State House and the body will be subsequently conveyed to Kumasi for the burial and final funeral rites on November 18.

Memories

Mr Kufuor recalled some of the memorable periods in his 62 years of marriage to the late wife.

He said she was a devoted Catholic who did a lot behind the scenes.

“She built three schools, including one in Kumasi,and when I told her she needed to let the public know her good deeds to society, she refused. That’s the kind of personality she was,” he said.

Former President Kufuor expressed appreciation for the sympathy from the Speaker and his delegation, intimating: “I’m happy I have got people like you to share in my pain.”

