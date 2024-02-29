The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has condemned President Akufo-Addo over what they describe as a “deliberate omission” of flood victims during his recent State of the Nation’s Address (SONA) to Parliament.

According to the group, the glaring oversight of the 40,000 vulnerable victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage reflects a “deliberate lack of empathy and commitment to the well-being of the countrymen.”

In a statement released on February 29, the NDC urged President Akufo-Addo to promptly address the issue and prioritise the needs of those affected by the flood disaster and tidal waves.

They further demanded that, the President takes immediate steps to provide relief aid, rehabilitate affected communities, and implement sustainable measures to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

Press release below:

ALSO READ: